Surrey residents escape unharmed afte...

Surrey residents escape unharmed after homes catch fire

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: CBC News

The fire started just after 1 a.m. behind a house on 63A Avenue near 184 Street, and quickly spread to an adjacent home. Two people in the house that initially caught fire escaped unharmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Battle with Creep Catchers Wed White Genocide 3
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Tue Sure Sire 4
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Tue Mother Nature 1
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Mon Lotta 29
News Green Party looks to build political sway beyon... Jun 4 Go 4 it 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... Jun 1 more 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC