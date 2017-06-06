Stabbing suspect guilty of manslaughter
Mother and husband, Clara and Mitch Gordic, as well as other family and friends of Luka Gordic gather outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., June 6, 2017. The verdict was for three youths accused in the 2015 fatal stabbing death of Gordic in Whistler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|15 hr
|White Genocide
|3
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Tue
|Sure Sire
|4
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Tue
|Mother Nature
|1
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Mon
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Jun 4
|Go 4 it
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Jun 1
|more
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC