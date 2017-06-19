Squamish residents upset after a bear...

Squamish residents upset after a bear and her two cubs destroyed by conservation officers

A sow and her two cubs were put down due to their "high level of habituation and some of their behaviours," Conservation Officer Dean Miller said. Even though the bears were destroyed after breaking through the fence of a construction site and going through their garbage, it wasn't a one-off situation.

