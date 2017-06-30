SNC-Lavalin sets up infrastructure pa...

SNC-Lavalin sets up infrastructure partnership with European firm

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Lavalin is shifting a collection of its Canadian infrastructure holdings to a new partnership with a European investment firm through a $208-million deal announced Friday. The portfolio includes a hospital in Campbellton, N.B., a bridge in Kelowna, B.C., part of Vancouver's SkyTrain rapid transit system and the Southeast Stoney Trail, a 25-kilometre segment of Alberta's provincial highway system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) 5 hr Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News More (Jun '14) Fri Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Thu Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Thu Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC