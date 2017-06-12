Sign that "literally put Penticton on the map" getting a new paint job
Eighty years ago, people travelling south on the Kettle Valley Railway knew when they'd reached Penticton. That feeling of seeing the big white letters across the lake on Munson Mountain is one Pentictonites have appreciated since 1937.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa...
|2 hr
|Dude
|2
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|3 hr
|Bob
|2
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|20 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|'Bachelor in Paradise' alum says show is not a ...
|22 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|CBC Promoting White Genocide
|Jun 13
|Idiot Child
|2
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Jun 12
|BS Meter
|4
|Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang...
|Jun 12
|WHITE GENOCIDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC