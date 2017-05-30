There are on the CBC News story from 32 min ago, titled 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation officers warn of bear.... In it, CBC News reports that:

Conservation officers are warning residents in Kitimat, B.C., about a grizzly bear sow that has charged several people and vehicles in the area. Terrace-based conservation officer Zane Testawich says authorities have received several calls about the bear, which has two cubs, around the greenbelt of the Kuldo Boulevard extension.

