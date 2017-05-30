'She's not liking people': B.C. conse...

'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation officers warn of bear...

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 32 min ago, titled 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation officers warn of bear.... In it, CBC News reports that:

Conservation officers are warning residents in Kitimat, B.C., about a grizzly bear sow that has charged several people and vehicles in the area. Terrace-based conservation officer Zane Testawich says authorities have received several calls about the bear, which has two cubs, around the greenbelt of the Kuldo Boulevard extension.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
more

Toronto, Canada

#1 9 hrs ago
https://web.facebook.com/kootenay.permacultur...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... Wed Kaybob 6
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Tue albeahorsespetootie 1
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 30 paul kersey 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... May 30 Khan 5
News NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur... May 29 who ya gonna call 1
News Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on... May 26 Idiot Child 1
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC