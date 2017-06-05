Sex offender found guilty of assault, attempted B&E of elderly woman's home
This photo published on the CBC's website at the time of the crime alerted staff at the halfway house where Jason White was staying that he was being sought by police for assaulting an 86-year-old woman. A high-risk sex offender who was thwarted by an 86-year-old Vancouver woman has been convicted of assault and the attempted break and enter of her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|5 hr
|Dad
|11,112
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Wed
|White Genocide
|3
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Tue
|Sure Sire
|4
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Jun 5
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Jun 4
|Go 4 it
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC