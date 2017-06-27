Several injured, horse put down in stage coach crash near Williams Lake, B.C.

RCMP say several people were injured and a horse had to be euthanized when a stage coach plunged about 12 meters down a ravine near Williams Lake, B.C. The horse-pulled coach belonged to a local First Nation that was taking part in an annual ride that marks the start of the Williams Lake Stampede, which begins Thursday. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says the coach lost control before tumbling down the embankment, and a recent mud slide in the area made the rescue challenging.

