Sentencing arguments for former husband and wife in B.C. polygamy case
A B.C. court will hear sentencing arguments today for a former husband and wife convicted of taking a girl into the United States to marry the now imprisoned leader of their polygamous sect. In February, Justice Paul Pearlman of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, found Brandon Blackmore and Gail Blackmore guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl across the U.S. border for a sexual purpose.
