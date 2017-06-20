School district makes 31 recommendations after fatal stabbing in B.C.
A British Columbia school district is making 31 recommendations to improve security after a fatal stabbing last year at a secondary school in Abbotsford. A report by the Abbotsford School District says the lack of separation between a public library and a school library may pose a risk to students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|16 hr
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|18 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Fri
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Fri
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Jun 20
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Jun 19
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC