School district makes 31 recommendations after fatal stabbing in B.C.

Friday

A British Columbia school district is making 31 recommendations to improve security after a fatal stabbing last year at a secondary school in Abbotsford. A report by the Abbotsford School District says the lack of separation between a public library and a school library may pose a risk to students.

British Columbia

