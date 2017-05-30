Sask. guitarist relearning to play after losing fingertip in freak bike brake accident
A Saskatchewan guitarist is relearning to play minus one digit after losing part of his finger in a freak accident last week. Joel Fafard describes it as a "silly moment" that happened when he spun the wheel of his mountain bike to test its performance.
