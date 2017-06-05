Residents flee as fire rips through Abbotsford home
The huge fire has gutted the home on Marshall Road, near Whatcom Road but the cause is still under investigation. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof just after 1 a.m. and quickly spread throughout the rest of the house, engulfing all three floors.
