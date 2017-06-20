Powell River SPCA manager allegedly f...

Powell River SPCA manager allegedly fired for misleading conservation officer

GlobalNews

A Powell River SPCA manager says she was fired for keeping a pair of baby deer at the organization's Sunshine Coast Branch - but denying it to a conservation officer. BC SPCA Powell River and District Branch Manager Brandy Craig says she found the animals earlier this month and brought them to the SPCA shelter.

British Columbia

