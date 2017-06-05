Police make arrest in alleged SkyTrain sex assault
Police made the arrest after hearing reports of a person yelling and brandishing a stick near the SeaBus south terminal, nearly four months after the alleged assault. Transit Police have made an arrest in the case of a sexual assault that took place at the 22nd Street SkyTrain station in February.
