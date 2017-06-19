Police issue warning after 2 similar sexual assaults in Saanich, B.C.
Police in Saanich, B.C., say two women have been sexually assaulted in similar incidents in recent weeks. Police in the Victoria, B.C., area have issued a warning after two women were sexually assaulted in similar incidents in the last two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|4 hr
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|6 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|22 hr
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Fri
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Jun 20
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Jun 19
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC