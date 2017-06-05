Police investigating suspected drowning death of 2-year-old girl in New Westminster
Police were called to the 300-block of Stanley Street for a suspected drowning on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. They are still in the early stages of the investigation but say the two-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital and sadly succumbed to her injuries. "We've given the family all the support that we have available to help manage this tragic time in their life," said media relations officer Sgt.
