Plane ran out of fuel before crashing...

Plane ran out of fuel before crashing in North Van: TSB

17 hrs ago

Observers take in the wreckage of a Cessna 172 that crashed in North Vancouver Sunday evening. photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News Transportation Safety Board investigators say they believe the small plane that crashed on the North Vancouver waterfront Sunday ran out of fuel.

