Pilots flock to Kelowna
The grounds east of the runway at Kelowna International Airport were buzzing with excitement this weekend, as people of all ages came out to view dozens of planes from across Canada. The annual Canadian Owners and Pilots Association convention and trade show was held in Kelowna this year, the first time the national convention has been held at an international airport.
