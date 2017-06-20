Pilots flock to Kelowna

Pilots flock to Kelowna

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

The grounds east of the runway at Kelowna International Airport were buzzing with excitement this weekend, as people of all ages came out to view dozens of planes from across Canada. The annual Canadian Owners and Pilots Association convention and trade show was held in Kelowna this year, the first time the national convention has been held at an international airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... 3 hr what next 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Sat Hidden Dark 5
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Sat Stop Statism 6
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Fri Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Jun 20 Bob 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC