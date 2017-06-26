Penticton trials moved to Kelowna too...

Penticton trials moved to Kelowna too often for lawyer

Read more: The Daily Courier

Nearly a quarter of all B.C. Supreme Court trials scheduled to be heard in Penticton over the past decade have been moved to Kelowna, according to new statistics a local lawyer finds troubling. "A lot of times these cases - especially in smaller communities like Penticton - have a high profile and people want to know the result," said Michael Welsh, who's also currently serving as president of the B.C. branch of the Canadian Bar Association.

British Columbia

