Pain drove B.C. woman and 'thousands' to street drugs after medication cut off
Desperate for relief from unbearable pain following knee surgery, Lorna Bird says she was forced to buy drugs from the Downtown Eastside streets of Vancouver when her doctor stopped prescribing an opioid in response to new standards aimed at preventing fatal overdoses. "I started with heroin because I couldn't stand the pain," Bird said, recalling her fears about dying from fentanyl-laced street drugs because "everybody was croaking" and she didn't want her grandchildren dealing with that outcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Sat
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Sat
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Fri
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Jun 23
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Jun 20
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Jun 19
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC