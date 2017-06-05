'Nothing's going to bring my brother ...

'Nothing's going to bring my brother back': stabbing victim's family says sentence brings no closure

Robert Tyson Smith got out of his taxi on Granville Street to try to stop two men from kicking and yelling at it. He was stabbed to death by Kenneth Bryson Williams during the ensuing altercation.

