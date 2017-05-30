North America's shortest internationa...

North America's shortest international flight to take off

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

North America's shortest scheduled international flight - at less than 20 minutes - will soon leave daily from Friday Harbor Airport in Washington and land in Victoria, Canada. The Seattle Times reports it took three years, but Friday Harbor Airport received official clearance this week for the flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Fri No fat chicks 62
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... Thu more 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 31 Kaybob 6
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... May 30 albeahorsespetootie 1
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 30 paul kersey 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... May 30 Khan 5
News NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur... May 29 who ya gonna call 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC