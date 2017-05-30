North America's shortest international flight to take off
North America's shortest scheduled international flight - at less than 20 minutes - will soon leave daily from Friday Harbor Airport in Washington and land in Victoria, Canada. The Seattle Times reports it took three years, but Friday Harbor Airport received official clearance this week for the flight.
