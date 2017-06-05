New safe injection site prepares for opening in Surrey, B.C. SURREY,...

New safe injection site prepares for ...

Drug users will start injecting their own heroin or other illicit substances at a new supervised injection site opening this week in Surrey, B.C., in an effort to curb a crisis in overdose deaths. SafePoint will be British Columbia's first such site outside of Vancouver that allows people to shoot up drugs under medical supervision while they are linked up with other health and social services.

