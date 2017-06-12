Murder charges laid after senior found dead in Vancouver home
Police were called to a home near West 13th Avenue and MacDonald Street on Dec. 6. The body of Donna Humeny, 71, was found inside. On Thursday, officials said Gordon Humeny had been charged with second-degree murder.
