More Robin Hood products added to Canada's E. coli flour recall
Sophia Harris has worked as a CBC video journalist across the country, covering everything from the start of the annual lobster fishery in Yarmouth, N.S., to farming in Saskatchewan. She now has found a good home at the business unit in Toronto where she produces for national TV news and writes and shoots and edits video for CBC.ca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|1 hr
|RDL
|3
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Lying Loser David
|4
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|8 hr
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|23 hr
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|visit nepa
|Sun
|frank
|1
|City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa...
|Jun 18
|Dude
|2
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 17
|Stop Statism
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC