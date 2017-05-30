More flood warnings, evacuation order...

More flood warnings, evacuation orders for B.C. Interior

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: CBC News

It may be a new month, but flooding in B.C.'s southern Interior continues to be front of mind for many communities. Overnight thunderstorms in the central Okanagan brought Okanagan Lake to 343.17 metres, two centimetres higher than the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... 38 min more 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... Wed Kaybob 6
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Tue albeahorsespetootie 1
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 30 paul kersey 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... May 30 Khan 5
News NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur... May 29 who ya gonna call 1
News Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on... May 26 Idiot Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,676 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC