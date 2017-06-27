Moose calf still wanders southeast B.C., after deaths of mother, sibling
A search is underway for an orphaned moose calf in southeastern British Columbia that has managed to evade predators, vehicles and capture. The roughly three-week-old calf was one of two orphaned on June 19 when their mother was hit and killed on Highway 3 between Cranbrook and the Alberta boundary.
