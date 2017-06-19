Mild earthquake hits central Vancouve...

Mild earthquake hits central Vancouver Island

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Natural Resources Canada says the shaker hit at 10:22 a.m. and was centred 41 kilometres west of Gold River. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the temblor occurred at a depth of one kilometre and reports have been received from as far away as Sooke, west of Victoria, and Point Roberts in Washington state, both almost 300 kilometres from the epicentre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Steven Page 6 hr Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
visit nepa Sun frank 1
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Sun RDL 3
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... Sun Dude 2
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 17 Stop Statism 4
News 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum says show is not a ... Jun 17 Elise R Gingerich 1
CBC Promoting White Genocide Jun 13 Idiot Child 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC