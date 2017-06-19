Mild earthquake hits central Vancouver Island
Natural Resources Canada says the shaker hit at 10:22 a.m. and was centred 41 kilometres west of Gold River. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the temblor occurred at a depth of one kilometre and reports have been received from as far away as Sooke, west of Victoria, and Point Roberts in Washington state, both almost 300 kilometres from the epicentre.
