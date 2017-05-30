MDMA blamed for New Westminster teen's death: BC Coroner
New Westminster Police have received toxicology reports from the BC Coroner Service, leading them to determine that MDMA is the drug linked to the death of one New Westminster teen, and hospitalization of another last month. On May 27, New Westminster Police issued a warning about what they called at the time a lethal unknown drug following the death of a teenage girl the day before.
