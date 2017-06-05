Man killed in Ness Lake Road accident

Man killed in Ness Lake Road accident

17 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

One man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Ness Lake Road. Prince George RCMP were called to the scene at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday to respond to a report of a vehicle which left the road and rolled near the intersection of Swan Road, just outside the city limit boundary.

British Columbia

