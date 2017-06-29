Man in custody in B.C. after Canada-wide warrant for sex assault, impersonating police officer
A man who police allege posed as an officer in order to rob women in Calgary, and also sexually assaulted a woman in Ontario, is now in custody in British Columbia. Police said Asif Choudhry, who is also known as Brandon, of Sechelt, B.C., was taken into custody in B.C. on Canada-wide warrants for sexual assault with a firearm, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and impersonation of a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Daddy
|3
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|13 hr
|Frankcanuck
|6
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|15 hr
|Stop Statism
|7
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Jun 26
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Jun 25
|what next
|1
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Jun 23
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC