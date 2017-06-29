Man in custody in B.C. after Canada-wide warrant for sex assault, impersonating police officer

A man who police allege posed as an officer in order to rob women in Calgary, and also sexually assaulted a woman in Ontario, is now in custody in British Columbia. Police said Asif Choudhry, who is also known as Brandon, of Sechelt, B.C., was taken into custody in B.C. on Canada-wide warrants for sexual assault with a firearm, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and impersonation of a police officer.

