Man dead, common-law wife in custody after fatal stabbing in Penticton

Read more: Penticton Herald

A woman is in custody after fatally stabbing her common-law husband early Monday morning at their home in Penticton, according to a neighbour. The neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions, said police told those in the area that the female resident of 1154 Woodlands Dr. stabbed the man with whom she shared the house.

British Columbia

