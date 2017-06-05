Man arrested following pharmacy drug robbery in Kelowna
RCMP say they were alerted at about 8:00 a.m. of a robbery just committed at the Doyle Avenue Pharmasave. "Our officers flooded the downtown core in search of the potentially armed suspect," said Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous families, without answers for so man...
|6 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Thu
|Dad
|11,112
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Jun 7
|White Genocide
|3
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Jun 6
|Sure Sire
|4
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Jun 5
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Jun 4
|Go 4 it
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC