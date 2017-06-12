Man arrested after two killed in Lund...

Man arrested after two killed in Lund B.C.

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: CBC News

Powell River RCMP say two people are dead and another is injured after shots were fired on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Lund B.C. at a residence on Scotch Place. A 19-year-old male suspect remains in custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War 53 min Stop Statism 4
News 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum says show is not a ... 3 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
CBC Promoting White Genocide Jun 13 Idiot Child 2
News Battle with Creep Catchers Jun 12 BS Meter 4
Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang... Jun 12 WHITE GENOCIDE 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 12 Palpatine 2
News Indigenous families, without answers for so man... Jun 10 Idiot Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC