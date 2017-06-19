Lund shooting deaths devastate Powell River region

Braxton Leask and Dylan Buckle were the two victims of fatal shootings in Lund on Saturday, June 17. - Powell River Peak Archive Photos Residents of Lund and throughout the Powell River region are reeling after news of a double homicide that occurred in the small village during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17. According to a Powell River RCMP media release, officers were called due to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 1500 block of Scotch Place at 5:15 a.m. Court documents confirm the two deceased victims are Braxton Leask, 20, and Dylan Buckle, 20, both of Powell River. Both young men graduated from Brooks Secondary School in 2014 and played soccer with Powell River Villa.

