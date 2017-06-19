List of honourees recognized for indi...

List of honourees recognized for indigenous work by Gov. Gen. David Johnston

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Gov. Gen. David Johnston acknowledged the importance of indigenous leadership Monday as he presented a number of awards during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Steven Page 14 hr Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
visit nepa Sun frank 1
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Sun RDL 3
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... Sun Dude 2
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 17 Stop Statism 4
CBC Promoting White Genocide Jun 13 Idiot Child 2
News Battle with Creep Catchers Jun 12 BS Meter 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC