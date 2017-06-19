Liberal Steve Thomson B.C.'s new Spea...

Liberal Steve Thomson B.C.'s new Speaker in likely short-lived government

A former Liberal cabinet minister is British Columbia's new legislature Speaker in what is likely to be a short-term appointment, but efforts are already underway to extend the posting. Steve Thomson, a former minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations who represents Kelowna Mission, was acclaimed Speaker on Thursday.

British Columbia

