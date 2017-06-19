Lawsuit alleges multiple injuries from Westlynn dog attack

A North Vancouver real estate developer is suing one of his neighbours for an attack by two large shepherd dogs in his own backyard. The alleged dog attack took place two years ago, according to a statement of claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court June 6. The two shepherd dogs, allegedly owned by Hsuan Tsui or another man at 1670 Ayleslynn Dr. in the Westlynn area of Lynn Valley, ran next door into Bruce Van When Van Mook intervened in the dog fight, he was also attacked by the German shepherds, according to the statement of claim.

