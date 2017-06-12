Large wave overturned whale-watching vessel, killing six: TSB report

The bow of the Leviathan II, a whale-watching boat owned by Jamie's Whaling Station carrying 24 passengers and three crew members that capsized on Sunday, is seen near Vargas Island Tuesday, October 27, 2015 as it waits to be towed into Tofino, B.C., for inspection. The Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its report today into the capsizing of a whale-watching boat off the west coast of Vancouver Island that left six people dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.