Kamloops fight death arrest
A 27-year-old Kamloops man was to appear in court Monday charged with murder in connection with a fight last December that left another man unconscious on the ground. The victim, Sean Dunn, died shortly afterward.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven Page
|2 hr
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|visit nepa
|Sun
|frank
|1
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Sun
|RDL
|3
|City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa...
|Sun
|Dude
|2
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 17
|Stop Statism
|4
|'Bachelor in Paradise' alum says show is not a ...
|Jun 17
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|CBC Promoting White Genocide
|Jun 13
|Idiot Child
|2
