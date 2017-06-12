'It's unacceptable': Oliver residents lament temporary ER closure
Osoyoos and Oliver area residents are criticizing the temporary closure of the South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency department, scheduled for 6pm Friday to 8am Saturday. "I personally think it's ridiculous that we don't have the doctors to staff this place," said Christen Rausch who has been to the hospital dozens of times for sports-related injuries and follow-up care.
