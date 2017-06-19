Indigenous woman says shut down of Sa...

Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan bus service will cost lives

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

An indigenous woman in Regina says she believes "people are going to die" because of the Saskatchewan government's decision to shut down the provincial bus service. Connie Deiter said that's why she has filed a complaint with the human rights commission alleging that the decision discriminates against her and other indigenous women.

British Columbia

