Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan bus service will cost lives
An indigenous woman in Regina says she believes "people are going to die" because of the Saskatchewan government's decision to shut down the provincial bus service. Connie Deiter said that's why she has filed a complaint with the human rights commission alleging that the decision discriminates against her and other indigenous women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|21 hr
|Bob
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Wed
|Brexx
|4
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Wed
|Stop Statism
|5
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Jun 20
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Jun 19
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|visit nepa
|Jun 18
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC