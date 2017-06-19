IIO called in to investigate Port Coq...

IIO called in to investigate Port Coquitlam death

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: CBC News

Th Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to investigate the death of a Port Coquitlam man. On Sunday police were called to the 2100 block of Audrey Drive after reports came in of a distraught man with a gun who had allegedly fired shots in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Steven Page 9 hr Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
visit nepa Sun frank 1
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Sun RDL 3
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... Sun Dude 2
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 17 Stop Statism 4
News 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum says show is not a ... Jun 17 Elise R Gingerich 1
CBC Promoting White Genocide Jun 13 Idiot Child 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC