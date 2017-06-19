IIO called in to investigate Port Coquitlam death
Th Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to investigate the death of a Port Coquitlam man. On Sunday police were called to the 2100 block of Audrey Drive after reports came in of a distraught man with a gun who had allegedly fired shots in the air.
