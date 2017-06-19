IHIT investigating body found in burned SUV in Squamish
An example of what the SUV the male's body was found in looks like - a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL. Photo: RCMP stock photo An example of what the SUV the male's body was found in looks like - a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL.
