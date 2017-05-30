'If I don't get there, that girl maybe die,' says Surrey dog attack rescuer
Despite being injured, Yun Qi, says he didn't think twice about helping rescue a girl in his Surrey neighbourhood from a vicious dog attack on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Sitting in this living room with his hand, arm and leg wrapped in bandages, Yun Qi says it was the right thing to do to help a young girl who was attacked in his Surrey neighbourhood by a dog on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|5 hr
|Go 4 it
|1
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|12 hr
|sad
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Jun 1
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|May 30
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 30
|paul kersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC