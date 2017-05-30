Ian Mulgrew: Mining firm's SLAPP at environmental protest to get public airing
Members of the Tsilhqot'in First Nation, headquartered in Williams Lake, hold a rally outside a courthouse in downtown Vancouver in late January. The rally was to bring attention ahead of the federal court case involving Taseko Mines Ltd. A landmark provincial defamation case that scrutinizes big business's use of SLAPP suits to suppress environmental protest and dissent will be webcast by the B.C. Court of Appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Thu
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|May 30
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 30
|paul kersey
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|May 30
|Khan
|5
|NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur...
|May 29
|who ya gonna call
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC