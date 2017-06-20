Ian Mulgrew: B.C.'s civil courts as g...

Ian Mulgrew: B.C.'s civil courts as guilty of complacency as criminal courts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

While the Supreme Court of Canada has scolded players in criminal legal system for their culture of complacency, it should read the same riot act to players in the civil court. It's bad enough that big constitutional cases, such as the adjourned challenge to medicare, take most of a decade to get to trial, but even minor automobile collisions can take years and years to resolve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... 8 hr what next 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Sat Hidden Dark 5
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Sat Stop Statism 6
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Fri Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Jun 20 Bob 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,287 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC