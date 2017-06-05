Husband of Maryam Rashidi killed in c...

Husband of Maryam Rashidi killed in crash on B.C. highway

The husband of a woman killed trying to stop a gas-and-dash in Calgary has died in a crash while driving from Vancouver for the two-year anniversary of her death. Ahmad Nourani Shallo was travelling to Calgary from his home in Vancouver with his son Koorosh and his new wife on Thursday when they crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden.

