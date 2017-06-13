Housing at a premium in most B.C. regions: real estate association
The British Columbia Real Estate Association says a lack of homes on the market means buyers are paying more for housing across the province. The association has released figures for May showing 12,402 homes were sold in B.C. last month, down 7.9 per cent when compared with May last year.
