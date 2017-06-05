Homeowners face potential post-floodi...

Homeowners face potential post-flooding woes: mosquitoes, critters, parasites

23 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Even as swollen rivers have receded in Quebec, some experts suggest historic flooding this year could mean critter and pest-related woes in months and years to come. For now, heavy water accumulation has created standing pools of water which could translate into fertile ground for mosquito populations this year.

