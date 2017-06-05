Homeowners face potential post-flooding woes: mosquitoes, critters, parasites
Even as swollen rivers have receded in Quebec, some experts suggest historic flooding this year could mean critter and pest-related woes in months and years to come. For now, heavy water accumulation has created standing pools of water which could translate into fertile ground for mosquito populations this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|11 hr
|Palpatine
|2
|Indigenous families, without answers for so man...
|Sat
|Idiot Child
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Jun 7
|White Genocide
|3
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Jun 6
|Sure Sire
|4
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Jun 5
|Lotta
|29
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC